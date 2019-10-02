/ / / U.S. manufacturing slump flashes warning sign, not recession

So just how bad is the slump in manufacturing? And is it enough to shatter the U.S. economy?

In a word, no. Economists say the manufacturing slump would have to get much worse and infect the rest of the economy to induce the first recession in more than a decade.

A closely followed barometer of U.S. manufacturing conditions fell in September to the lowest level since the end of the Great Recession in mid-2009. Executives blame the contraction on a slowing global economy and a U.S. trade war with China that’s resulted in steep tariffs.

