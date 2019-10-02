Plant Services

U.S. manufacturing slump flashes warning sign, not recession

By Jeffry Bartash for MarketWatch

Oct 02, 2019

So just how bad is the slump in manufacturing? And is it enough to shatter the U.S. economy?

In a word, no. Economists say the manufacturing slump would have to get much worse and infect the rest of the economy to induce the first recession in more than a decade.

A closely followed barometer of U.S. manufacturing conditions fell in September to the lowest level since the end of the Great Recession in mid-2009. Executives blame the contraction on a slowing global economy and a U.S. trade war with China that’s resulted in steep tariffs.

To learn more, read "Yes, the ISM manufacturing report was bad, but no, it doesn’t mean recession is coming" from MarketWatch.

