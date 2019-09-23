/ / / U.S. manufacturing sector activity hits 5-month high in September

The U.S. manufacturing sector recovered in September with activity growth hitting a five-month high, according to IHS Markit.

The initial reading of U.S. manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index for September reached 51.0 in September, the highest figure since April and up from 50.3 in August. Readings above 50 show an expansion.

Conditions can change between now and the final reading from Markit for September, which will be out October 1.

