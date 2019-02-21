Plant Services

/ / / U.S. manufacturing PMI slumps, while services gauge picks up

U.S. manufacturing PMI slumps, while services gauge picks up

By Steve Goldstein, for MarketWatch

Feb 21, 2019

Get Plant Services delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday! Sign up for Plant Services' complimentary Smart Minute (Monday-Thursday) and Smart Digest (Friday) e-newsletters to get maintenance and reliability know-how you can put to use today, plus the latest manufacturing news from around the Web, white papers, and more. Learn more and subscribe for free today.

A reading of U.S. manufacturing sentiment fell in February to the lowest level in 17 months, another sign of the declining momentum in the industrial sector.

The flash reading of the IHS Markit manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 53.7 from 54.9 in January, on a scale where any reading above 50 indicates improving conditions.

The weakness comes on the same day the Philadelphia Fed reported its gauge of manufacturing fell into negative territory for the first time since May 2016.

But a separate reading by IHS Markit of the services industry saw improvement, rising to an 8-month high of 56.2.

Read the full story.

 

Show More Content
Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 