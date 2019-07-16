Plant Services

U.S. manufacturing 'is in recession,' Fed's data show

By MarketWatch

Jul 16, 2019

The U.S. factory sector declined in the three months ended in June, the second straight quarterly decline, the Federal Reserve said Tuesday.

For the second quarter, production was down 1.2% after a 1.9% decline in the first three months of the year. Manufacturing fell at a 2.2% rate in the second quarter after a 1.9% drop in the first three months of the year.

