/ / / U.S manufacturing at 'frontier' of aging American workforce: Why that's a problem

As of 2017, nearly one-quarter of the industry’s workers were age 55 or older, according to a new report from the Manufacturing Institute, the workforce and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers.

The industry is also facing a skills gap, resulting from an aging population and a tight labor market. The continual introduction of new technologies – like robotics and artificial – exacerbates that skills gap, requiring continuous training.

“Taken together, these manufacturing-specific factors indicate that the manufacturing sector is at the frontier of the aging workforce trend,” researchers wrote. “An older-than-average workforce means that the sector is witnessing the effects of workforce aging earlier than many other industries.”

Read the full story, "U.S. manufacturing at 'frontier' of aging American workforce," at foxbusiness.com.