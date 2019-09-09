/ / / U.S. manufacturing added 3,000 jobs in August

Manufacturing added 3,000 jobs in August, with durable goods breaking even.

Non-durable goods accounted for the entire net manufacturing job gain, according to a breakdown by industry issued by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Within durable goods, various industries posted either small job gains or losses. Computer and electronic products added 2,300 jobs and non-metallic mineral products added 1,200. Machinery and fabricated metal products each lost 1,700 jobs.

Other durable goods categories were up or down fewer than 1,000 jobs, including transportation equipment, which added 700.

