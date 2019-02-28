U.S. manufacturers trim spending in response to tariff concerns
Feb 28, 2019
Trade disputes with China and other countries have led American businesses to cut back on capital expenditures and other spending, a new survey found.
In the survey conducted last month, private-sector companies said increased tariffs and trade tensions have led them to reduce capital expenditures by an average of 1.2%, according to the Survey of Business Uncertainty, a joint project of the Atlanta Fed, Stanford University and the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business.
