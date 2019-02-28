Plant Services

U.S. manufacturers trim spending in response to tariff concerns

U.S. manufacturers trim spending in response to tariff concerns

By The Wall Street Journal

Feb 28, 2019

Trade disputes with China and other countries have led American businesses to cut back on capital expenditures and other spending, a new survey found.

In the survey conducted last month, private-sector companies said increased tariffs and trade tensions have led them to reduce capital expenditures by an average of 1.2%, according to the Survey of Business Uncertainty, a joint project of the Atlanta Fed, Stanford University and the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business.

Read the full story, "Tariff fears led U.S. manufacturers to trim spending," from The Wall Street Journal (subscription may be required).

