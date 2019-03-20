Profits at manufacturing companies were down in the fourth quarter, the U.S. Census reported Monday.

Based on a survey of large corporations, U.S. manufacturers' seasonally adjusted after-tax profits in the last quarter of the year totaled $154.5 billion, down $1.7 billion from third-quarter earnings of $156.2 billion.

However, manufacturers' profits were up $41.4 billion compared to the same quarter of 2017.

Read the full story, "U.S. manufacturers' profits down in fourth quarter of 2018," at houstonchronicle.com.

See also: "3 steps for preparing your warehouse for an economic cooldown" and "Tariffs, tech, and your supply chain" at PlantServices.com.