U.S. manufacturers' profits down in fourth quarter of 2018
Mar 20, 2019
Profits at manufacturing companies were down in the fourth quarter, the U.S. Census reported Monday.
Based on a survey of large corporations, U.S. manufacturers' seasonally adjusted after-tax profits in the last quarter of the year totaled $154.5 billion, down $1.7 billion from third-quarter earnings of $156.2 billion.
However, manufacturers' profits were up $41.4 billion compared to the same quarter of 2017.
Read the full story, "U.S. manufacturers' profits down in fourth quarter of 2018," at houstonchronicle.com.
See also: "3 steps for preparing your warehouse for an economic cooldown" and "Tariffs, tech, and your supply chain" at PlantServices.com.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments