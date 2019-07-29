/ / / U.S. manufacturers pledge to train 1.2 million workers amid skilled labor shortage

U.S. manufacturers are promising to upskill nearly 1.2 million workers, a major training commitment that comes as U.S. companies prepare to try to fill millions of open positions Opens a New Window. over the next decade amid a labor shortage.

“Manufacturers proudly make this pledge to the American worker: we will continue to invest in our workforce and provide 1,186,000 Americans with the opportunity to receive training and development that will enhance their skills and prepare them for the next step on their career journey,” said NAM CEO Jay Timmons.

