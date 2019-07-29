Plant Services

/ / / U.S. manufacturers pledge to train 1.2 million workers amid skilled labor shortage
Skills Gap / Industrial Training / Career Development

U.S. manufacturers pledge to train 1.2 million workers amid skilled labor shortage

By Fox Business

Jul 29, 2019

U.S. manufacturers are promising to upskill nearly 1.2 million workers, a major training commitment that comes as U.S. companies prepare to try to fill millions of open positions Opens a New Window.  over the next decade amid a labor shortage.

“Manufacturers proudly make this pledge to the American worker: we will continue to invest in our workforce and provide 1,186,000 Americans with the opportunity to receive training and development that will enhance their skills and prepare them for the next step on their career journey,” said NAM CEO Jay Timmons.

Read the full story, "U.S. manufacturers pledge to train 1.2 million workers," at foxbusiness.com. 

Get breaking industry news delivered right to your inbox.
Sign up for the daily Plant Services Smart Minute newsletter.


Show More Content
 