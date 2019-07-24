/ / / U.S. manufacturers expand in July at slowest pace in almost 10 years

U.S. manufacturers expanded in July at the slowest pace in almost 10 years, but the economy is still keeping its head above water due to faster growth in the much larger service sector in which most Americans are employed.

IHS Markit said its manufacturing PMI slid to 50 this month from 50.6 in June, marking the lowest level since September 2009 just as the current expansion was getting underway.

The slowdown in the manufacturing dovetails with weakness in Europe and Asia that’s weighing on the global economy, though the U.S. is doing better by comparison.

