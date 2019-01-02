U.S. manufacturers expand at slowest pace in 15 months
Jan 02, 2019
A survey of American manufacturers showed the slowest growth in December in 15 months, reflecting a dip in confidence among executives about how their businesses will perform in the new year.
IHS Markit said its manufacturing PMI slipped to 53.8 in December from an initial reading of 53.9, and it was down from 55.3 in the prior month.
Read the full story at marketwatch.com.
