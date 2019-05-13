/ / / U.S. companies bracing for impact of tariff hike

Plant Services

By CNBC

May 13, 2019

Executives at some of the largest U.S. companies are steeling themselves for higher prices and worried customers ahead of a stricter tariff regime on $200 billion of Chinese imports.

Management teams including those at industrial equipment manufacturer Emerson Electric, semiconductor developer Microchip and toolmaker Snap-On all lamented the impact the U.S.-China trade dispute has had on their business.

Read the full story, "US companies are preparing for pain ahead of tariff hike," at cnbc.com. 

