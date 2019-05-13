/ / / U.S. companies bracing for impact of tariff hike

Executives at some of the largest U.S. companies are steeling themselves for higher prices and worried customers ahead of a stricter tariff regime on $200 billion of Chinese imports.

Management teams including those at industrial equipment manufacturer Emerson Electric, semiconductor developer Microchip and toolmaker Snap-On all lamented the impact the U.S.-China trade dispute has had on their business.

