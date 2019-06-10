U.K. manufacturing output fell the most in almost 17 years in April as the boost from Brexit stockpiling evaporated and car producers went ahead with planned shutdowns.

The 3.9% decline, the most since June 2002, saw the economy as a whole shrink for a second straight month, Office for National Statistics figures published Monday show. Vehicle production plunged by a quarter.

Gross domestic product fell 0.4%, the biggest monthly drop since March 2016, leaving the economy at risk of a sharp slowdown this quarter. Growth in the latest three months was a weaker-than-forecast 0.3%, down from 0.5% in the first quarter.

The pound dropped after the figures were published, and was 0.4% lower at $1.2688 as of 9:36 a.m. London time.

To learn more, read "U.K. Economy Shrinks as Factory Output Falls Most Since 2002" from Bloomberg.