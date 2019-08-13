/ / / Trump touts manufacturing, American energy at petrochem facility in western Pennsylvania

In a visit to the Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex in Monaca on Tuesday, President Trump showcased growing efforts to capitalize on Western Pennsylvania’s natural gas deposits by turning gas into plastics.

“Getting this massive job done right has required more than 1,500 pieces of heavy equipment, one of the largest cranes and you have thousands of tons of concrete, aluminum and steel,” said Trump. Once operational, the site will employ 600 permanent employees.

Read the full story, "Pres. Trump touts American energy, manufacturing in Western PA," at wtrf.com.