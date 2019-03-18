Trump presses GM, UAW to start talks now over closed Ohio plant
Mar 18, 2019
President Trump on Monday ratcheted up pressure on General Motors to engage in talks to reopen a shuttered plant in Ohio, one day after he separately blamed the company CEO and a local union leader for the closure.
Trump urged GM and United Automobile Workers (UAW) leaders to start negotiations “now” rather than waiting until the fall, when the union's contract runs out.
"I want jobs to stay in the U.S.A. and want Lordstown (Ohio), in one of the best economies in our history, opened or sold to a company who will open it up fast!" he tweeted.
The Youngstown Vindicator reported that the current contract between GM and the UAW expires in September, and the two sides will engage in negotiations in the coming months.
GM told The Hill that the "ultimate future of the unallocated plants will be resolved between GM and the UAW."
