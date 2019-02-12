Plant Services

Trump orders federal agencies to prioritize research in artificial intelligence

By Inc.com

Feb 12, 2019

President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order directing federal agencies to prioritize research and development in artificial intelligence.

The plan, called the American AI Initiative, doesn't include any funding details. The administration says it's up to Congress to appropriate money. The order directs federal agencies to make government data and computing resources more available to artificial intelligence experts and calls on federal agencies to help workers gain relevant skills through fellowships, apprenticeships, training programs and computer science education.

