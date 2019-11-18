/ / / Trump confirmed to visit Apple's manufacturing plant in Austin

11/18/2019
As the risk of a global economic downturn grows, the industrial manufacturing industry faces a challenging landscape in 2020 replete with trade tensions, muted job growth, supply chain volatility and an ongoing skilled talent shortage.
11/18/2019
Hundreds of workers at Harvester Works are facing an uncertain future as a result of the 16-month-old tariff war.
11/18/2019
Ford guarantees raise increases to nearly 55,500 employees, no increased health-care costs and $6 billion in investments
11/18/2019
"Once manufacturing departs from a country’s shores, engineering and production know-how leave as well."
11/18/2019
A section of the Keystone Pipeline spilled half an Olympic swimming pool’s worth of sludgy oil into a North Dakota wetland on 29 October.
11/18/2019
Check out this manufacturing CEO's ideas for engaging employees and ensuring they’re prepared—and motivated—to support your growth
11/14/2019
Startup company Lordstown Motors Corp. has purchased GM’s shuttered assembly plant to produce a new all-electric pickup truck.
11/14/2019
Action items include managing hazardous waste streams and contacting police and fire to coordinate services in case of an emergency.
11/14/2019
Oversized 3D printers are capable of turning out much bigger objects than previously possible, and printing them faster.
11/14/2019
“It’s designed to help soon-to-be-released offenders obtain the security of meaningful employment,” said Branchville Deputy Warden Dan Mitchell.