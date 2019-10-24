/ / / Transitioning from traditional manufacturing to servitization

With the latest technology, manufacturing is almost indistinguishable from tech or services companies. “Machines as a Service” lays the groundwork for a production-less production process. IoT opens up opportunities to transform into service organizations, and 3D printing means dynamic software-driven design from customers’ keyboards to finished product, in near real-time.

All of this is transforming, or “servitizing,” traditional manufacturing as we’ve known it. Jeff Kavanaugh, head of the Infosys Knowledge Institute, says technology means manufacturers are becoming service companies on many levels. In a recent interview with Knowledge@Wharton, Kavanaugh points out that “manufacturing is no longer just about putting a bunch of sneakers or sheets of metal on a barge or a boat and going across oceans. It’s about being able to 3D-print a product somewhere. It’s about being able to design something and test it before you ever go through that process.”

This is not happening because manufacturers want glitzy new technology — it’s a matter of survival, he continues. It’s no longer about plants and production lines — it’s about speed. “In a world where it takes a long time to build a plant or a factory and set up these supply chains, you’ve got these factors or disruptors that are happening much more quickly.”

To learn more, read "Manufacturing is Dead, Long Live ‘Servitization’" from RTInsights.