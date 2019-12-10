/ / / Transforming manufacturing and construction, one girl at a time

When Demi Knight Clark decided to launch She Built This City, a social venture that aims to create pathways for women into manufacturing and construction careers, the cause was personal.

She’d been working for 20 years in executive leadership roles in construction and manufacturing firms — including some of the largest residential homebuilders in the world and a $2 billion materials-installation firm — surrounded by men. She fought through bias and mentored other women, but the numbers of women in operational roles in these companies remained about the same.

Clark, a participant in the Global Executive Leadership Program at Yale School of Management (SOM), discovered that attitudes across the industry had radically changed since she’d started advocating for more senior roles for women in the early 2000s.

“Companies now are desperately searching for this workforce, and the women are there,” Clark said. “We just need to connect the dots and shorten the gap between the wages and [career] stages.” In other words, women need both skills and opportunities to accelerate through these industries to leadership roles.

