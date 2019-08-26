/ / / Trade war isn't just U.S.-China problem

The US and China won’t be the only ones affected in the trade war raging between the two countries. As companies scramble to find ways around the ever-increasing tariffs that the world’s two largest economies impose on each other’s goods, other countries are being drawn into a conflict that might have no winners.

US-ASEAN Business Council CEO Alex Feldman says he worries that Southeast Asian countries could end up with more demand for manufacturing than they have the capacity to handle. He points out that although south Asia is home to some of the largest populations in the world, the populations of all the countries in the region combined is less than half of the population of China. No country is up to the task of becoming a full replacement for China, any any that see a surge in demand may eventually have to turn potential clients away.

Having more demand for work than a country can handle may sound like a good problem to have, but Feldman says entire countries or regions could develop a reputation as bad places to do business if a country's infrastructure is overwhelmed and companies end up having a bad experience with, say, airports being overcrowded or manufacturers backing out of contracts.

Many of these issues are hypothetical. But that's part of the problem. The trade war has created uncertainty for companies and economies around the world.

Read the full story, "Trump's trade war isn't just a U.S.-China problem," at wired.com.