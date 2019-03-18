/ / / Toyota adds $3 billion more to planned U.S. manufacturing investment

Toyota’s first manufacturing plant in the U.S. was Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, or TMMK, established in 1986. Since then, the company has grown to become the world’s largest automotive manufacturer by production volume.

Recently, the company has announced it will exceed its 2017 pledge to invest $10 billion over five years with a new commitment to reach nearly $13 billion over the same period.

Part of that commitment is seen today with an investment announcement of nearly $750 million in five different states, with more to come.

Read the full story, "Toyota to invest $10 billion in U.S. automotive manufacturing," on engineering.com.