/ / / Toronto manufacturer fined $165K after worker dies while working on a machine

A Toronto firm that manufactures windows has been fined $165,000 in Toronto court for its role in a 2017 incident in which a worker was killed after entering a barrier enclosure to troubleshoot a machine that had not been properly locked out.

Vinyl Window Designs Ltd., with premises in the North York community in Toronto, was convicted April 24 for violating Section 24 of Ontario provincial Regulation 851, the Industrial Establishments Regulation, the Ontario Ministry of Labour reported in an April 24 statement.

The incident occurred at the company’s window manufacturing facility in North York. On July 18, 2017 the operator of a machine that performed welding, fabrication and corner cleaning found there were problems with the operation of the machine at the transfer area where windows moved into the corner cleaner. Another worker was summoned to troubleshoot the situation.

To learn more, read "Toronto firm fined for worker death at window manufacturing site" from Daily Commercial News.