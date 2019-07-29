/ / / Tiring of unplanned downtime, Louisiana industry flips the maintenance model

Time is money, and that’s entirely too evident in the world of industrial maintenance. Planned turnarounds at Gulf Coast plants account for a mere 25% of maintenance downtime, with the remainder coming from unplanned breakdowns, outages and shutdowns.

In Luling, Bayer Crop Science hopes to flip the script and become an industry leader in predictive maintenance, as it integrates three key components of predictive maintenance during its current $975 million fertilizer plant expansion, to be completed later this year. Formerly owned by Monsanto, the plant hopes to change the way equipment health data is integrated into its business systems for better decision-making and increased asset availability.

