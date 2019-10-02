/ / / Timken acquires BEKA Lubrication for $165 million

This month Ohio manufacturer the Timken Company announced an agreement to acquire a global maker of industrial lubrication systems for $165 million.

BEKA Lubrication supplies automatic lubrication for processing industries, including wind energy, food and beverage production, and on- and off-highway systems.

Timken said the deal would bolster its market and geographic reach, particularly in Europe and Asia. BEKA, headquartered in Germany with North American offices in Buffalo and suburban Toronto, employs about 900 people worldwide and expects to see sales of $135 million this year.

To learn more, read "The Timken Company Acquires BEKA Lubrication for $165 Million" from Thomas.