/ / / Three workers injured in Wyoming oil field explosions

Three workers suffered severe burns Thursday night in multiple explosions and a fire at an oil and gas site in southeast Wyoming.

The workers sustained severe burns when an oilfield compressor station exploded west of Carpenter, according to Laramie County Fire District No. 4. One was airlifted to Western States Burn Center in Greeley, Colorado, said Laramie County Fire District No. 4 Fire Chief Scott Maddison. The two others were taken by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and then transported to Greeley.

“Those guys have a long road ahead,” Maddison said Friday.

To learn more, read "Three workers injured in explosion at oilfield site in southeast Wyoming" from the Casper Star Tribune.