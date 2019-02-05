/ / / Thousands of GM workers at soon-to-be-closed U.S. plants face 'a lot of uncertainty'

Plant Services

By NBC News

Feb 05, 2019

In the nine years they worked side-by-side installing lithium ion batteries into Chevy Volts, Evetta Osborne and daughter Monique Watson developed an assembly-line choreography.

“Watching them work is like watching ballet,” an internal GM story said.

Now, mass layoffs underway at GM threaten to break up the mother-daughter autoworker duo by shuttering the Michigan manufacturing plant where they work. In total, GM is planning to send pink slips to lay off more than 14,000 workers and close three assembly plants and two component factories. 

Read the full story at nbcnews.com.

