/ / / Thomas' Manufacturing Perception Report examines Americans’ views about the manufacturing industry

Thomas released results from its second annual “Manufacturing Perception Report.” The national survey examines Americans’ perceptions about the manufacturing industry, including sustainability and tariffs, as well as whether they plan to pursue a career in this sector, long considered the backbone of the U.S. economy.

While only one quarter of respondents think the current state of manufacturing is either growing or stable but strong, 95 percent of all respondents stated that manufacturing is important to the U.S. economy.

“Since the skills gap is one of the biggest issues the industry is facing, it’s good to see that 60 percent of survey respondents would likely encourage someone entering the workforce to pursue a career in manufacturing, said Tony Uphoff, Thomas president and CEO. “In reality, there has never been a more exciting time for industry as output is at an all-time high and job growth continues to rise.”

