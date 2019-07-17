/ / / The way Americans think about blue-collar manufacturing work is a bigger threat than robots

Nick Pinchuk, chairman and CEO of Snap-on, is worried about the future of manufacturing work in America—not because of all the obsessive talk of industrial robots wiping out jobs and the impact of a trade war. Instead, Pinchuk sees a much bigger problem for the future of blue-collar jobs than sound bites at a time when 500,000 jobs remain open in the sector: Too many Americans don’t want to do the work themselves.

Robots are increasingly being used by Snap-On in its operations, but the company that employs 12,600 has not laid off an employee since before the Great Recession began.

