/ / / The untapped potential of augmented reality in manufacturing training and maintenance

More than two centuries ago, German philosopher Immanuel Kant described virtual reality as an existence within our minds, rather than the physical world. Today, virtual reality (VR) is an established technology that has been deployed in various industries, including gaming, marketing and manufacturing. But, what about augmented reality?

Augmented reality (AR) describes a digital enhancement to the external world. In the manufacturing sector most AR applications are still in their infancy, but they do have great potential. The beauty of augmented reality is its ability to present much more than digital characters or images. Using the technology, you can also overlay instructions, statistics and information. For an example, looking at a piece of equipment through an augmented reality device could overlay important data related to it, such as its current performance, output, and temperature.

To learn more, read "Can Augmented Reality Improve Manufacturing?" from American Machinist.