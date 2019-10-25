/ / / The two big reasons that digital transformations fail

Plenty of cash is flowing into digital initiatives at large, industrial companies. In fact, the executives we surveyed recently at 1,350 of these businesses globally reported investments in digital reinvention totaling more than $100 billion between 2016 and 2018.

The problem is that the expected results often fail to materialize. Most of the leaders we surveyed (companies representing 17 countries and 13 industries) reported poor returns on their digital investments. The primary reason: unsuccessful efforts to scale digital innovations beyond early pilot work.

Take one sportswear brand that bet big on customization. This company spent heavily on robotics, machine learning, and 3-D printing at a new manufacturing plant. It wanted to give customers the option of ordering personalized athletic shoes and getting them fast. Leadership hoped for a win that would fuel transformation across its other manufacturing locations. But operations and new technologies never meshed, and rapid production proved to be illusory. After three years, the company shut down the facility.

