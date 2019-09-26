/ / / The president's actions might not be affecting manufacturing as much as you think

Boosting American manufacturing has been a central policy aim for President Trump, as he has imposed tariffs on imports, sought to renegotiate trade deals and goaded companies into making products in the U.S. He has taken credit for the boom in factory jobs during his first two years in office, while critics blame him for a cooling in growth since January.

There is truth to both claims: The Republican-authored tax cut passed in late 2017 helped lift manufacturing in 2018, while the trade confrontation with China has muffled global growth, which has hurt U.S. manufacturing this year.

But Labor Department data shows many other forces are also at work. In many manufacturing sectors, fluctuations in jobs can be tied to industry-specific issues or the rise and fall of technology and automation. Macroeconomic forces such as global growth, energy prices and the strength of the dollar are also involved. Most of those are beyond the control of Mr. Trump—or any president.

