/ / / The Norsk Hydro ransomware attack has cost the company $40 million so far

A little over a week after the beginning of the ransomware attack targeting Norsk Hydro, the company has estimated that the costs it incurred because of it have reached 300-350 million Norwegian crowns ($35-41 million).

The majority of those costs stem from lost margins and volumes in the Extruded Solutions business area.

“As of Tuesday, Extruded Solutions is producing at an overall production rate of 70-80 % in the three business units Extrusion Europe, Extrusion North America and Precision Tubing. In the Building Systems unit operations remain almost at a standstill. Based on current progress the expectation is for Building Systems to gradually ramp up production and shipments during the week,” the company explained.

Production is running as normal in its other business areas, and no safety incidents as a result of the cyber attack have been reported so far.

