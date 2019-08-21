/ / / The new manufacturing stack can unleash creativity in unexpected places

What does the new "manufacturing stack" look like?

We’re all familiar with the Internet’s TCP/IP stack. The bottom layer handles the details of the physical transmission of raw bits and bytes, and applications ride on the top layer of the stack. Meanwhile, the intermediate layers glue it all together—breaking down data into packets, routing it reliably and quickly to its destination, and reassembling the packets into the original data.

This model has turned out to be highly flexible, offering new opportunities for innovation and productivity that were not present in the old point-to-point model. The TCP/IP stack allows each layer to do its job without knowing the details of adjacent layers.

Manufacturing is going through a similar transition, from a linear “supply-chain” world to a much more adaptable “Internet of Goods.” And just like the Internet is built on the TCP/IP stack, the Internet of Goods is going to be built on a new manufacturing stack that goes beyond the factory floor.

