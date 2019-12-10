/ / / The loss of manufacturing once devastated this North Carolina city. Now, it's witnessing a revival.

Inside a warehouse in a town once at the heart of North Carolina’s textile manufacturing industry, Bobby Carswell and 18-year-old Angel Rojas sort and bale fabric.

The operation, located in Valdese, is anything but an assembly line: the two work alone, picking up fabric waste from textile and furniture manufacturers in the area, and bringing it to the facility. Carswell’s business, Material Return, recycles that waste, which is then used for furniture, T-shirts, hats or other products.

Burke County, and its county seat Morganton, was particularly hard-hit during the recession: unemployment reached 15% in 2009 as manufacturing, which the area had long relied on for employment, moved overseas.

But a decade later, downtown Morganton is thriving. And not all manufacturing jobs are gone.

