/ / / The GM strike is officially over. Here's what workers won and lost.

The longest auto workers’ strike in 50 years is officially over.

General Motors employees voted overwhelmingly in favor of a deal struck by the United Auto Workers union and company executives. Nearly 48,000 workers who were on strike returned to work on Saturday.

The vote ends a painful work stoppage that has lasted six weeks. Wins for workers included a guarantee of a 3% pay raise and 4% lump sum increase in alternating years, factory investments, a process for temporary workers to become permanent employees after three years on the job, and untouched health care costs (among the lowest in the nation). However, union negotiators were unable to get GM to move car production from Mexico to a shuttered factory in Ohio.

