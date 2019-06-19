/ / / The future of trucking is electric

As electric vehicle technology advances, trucking industry leaders say more and more pickup and delivery trucks will join a growing number of school and transit buses in going electric.

Advocates say that will greatly reduce air pollution in cities as well as the greenhouse gas emissions that are heating up the planet.

At a conference on electric vehicles Tuesday in Portland, industry leaders discussed the potential for companies to switch from diesel trucks to electric ones that can drive 200-300 miles on one charge.

Truck manufacturers like Daimler Trucks North America have already started planning for this change in heavy duty truck fleets by introducing electric truck models.

