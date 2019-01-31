Plant Services

/ / / The future of Foxconn's Wisconsin factory is uncertain

The future of Foxconn's Wisconsin factory is uncertain

By Natalie Kitroeff, Patricia Cohen and Monica Davey for The New York Times

Jan 31, 2019

It was heralded a year and a half ago as the start of a Midwestern manufacturing renaissance: Foxconn, the Taiwanese electronics behemoth, would build a $10 billion Wisconsin plant to make flat-screen televisions, creating 13,000 jobs. President Trump later called the project “the eighth wonder of the world.”

Now that prospect looks less certain.

Pointing to “new realities” in the market, the company said Wednesday that it was reassessing the plans, underscoring the difficult economics of manufacturing in the United States. “The global market environment that existed when the project was first announced has changed,” Foxconn said in a statement.

To learn more, read "Foxconn Reconsidering Plans for a Wisconsin Factory Heralded by Trump" from The New York Times.

