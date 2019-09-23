/ / / The bottom-line dollar value of smart manufacturing

Today’s manufacturing companies face almost continual pressure to expand their margins and be more profitable. They also must increase the overall value of their company, build brand equity, meet customer demands and introduce new products in response to ever-changing market conditions. With all these pressures, there are no easy solutions. Manufacturers must simply make do with their existing resources.

To help ease the pressure and stay competitive, some manufacturers are starting to leverage smart manufacturing tools, devices and new technology platforms, such as the industrial internet of things (IIoT) and Industry 4.0. They are using smart manufacturing to increase operational efficiencies, reduce operating costs and improve quality control, while also reducing quality control and regulatory compliance costs.

What manufacturers are discovering is that smart manufacturing can bring real, tangible bottom-line dollar value to their business. It can help them do more with less and help them manufacture to profit.

To learn more, read "Profitability Comes In A Smart Manufacturing Package" from Forbes.