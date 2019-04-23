/ / / The Army is looking for robots to map out tunnels

The Army is looking for drone or robot technology that would allow soldiers map out tunnels to up its subterranean warfare capabilities — and it wants it now.

In a request for information (RFI) published by the Army's Rapid Equipping Force (REF) on April 15 and first reported by Army Times, the Army challenged the defense industry to send in documentation for products at the model or prototype level of development within the next 30 days.

The ideal tunnel mapping system will "be able to operate in GPS denied environment" and produce a 2D or 3D map, according to the RFI.

