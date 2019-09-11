/ / / The 4-pillar plan to modernize how Ohio develops its manufacturing workforce

It’s time to modernize how Ohio develops its manufacturing workforce. That’s why The Ohio Manufacturers’ Association (OMA) and Northeast Ohio’s The Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network (MAGNET) have created a comprehensive workforce plan.

Key pillars of this plan include:

Regional Sector Partnerships: A statewide system of industry-led sector partnerships – guided by local leaders – is being established to foster more collaboration and resource-sharing among manufacturers, as well as their education and workforce partners. This network is critical to solving Ohio manufacturers’ common workforce problems.

MAGNET and the Greater Cleveland Partnership are part of the OMA’s statewide network of regional sector partnerships with the recently launched Workforce Connect Manufacturing, which is Cuyahoga County’s partnership. Others in this network, for example, include ConxusNEO (Summit County area); Alliance for Working Together (Lake and Geauga counties); Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Association; and the Lorain County Manufacturing Sector Partnership.

To learn more, read "We have a plan to address Ohio’s manufacturing workforce shortages: Eric Burkland and Ethan Karp" from Cleveland.com.