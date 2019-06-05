/ / / Texas research firm: 5% tariff on Mexico would cost at least 400,000 U.S. jobs

It’s unclear whether US president Donald Trump’s unconventional proposal to use tariffs to stop immigration from Mexico would work. What is more certain is it would hurt the US economy, according to a new study by a Texas-based economic research firm.

Last week, Trump said he would impose a 5% tax on imports from Mexico starting June 10 unless Mexican authorities prevent immigrants from illegally crossing into the United States. That would cost the U.S. economy $41.5 billion a year and result in 400,000 job losses a year, the report from Perryman Group estimates.

Read the full story, "Trump's 5% tariff on Mexico would cost at least 400,000 US jobs," at qz.com.