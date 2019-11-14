/ / / Texas manufacturing plant catches fire for the second time this year

By Erika Bazaldua and Brennon Gurley for KLTV Texas

Officials are investigating a fire at an Athens manufacturing plant that started early Thursday morning.

As of 5 a.m., fire officials in Henderson County said the blaze was contained at Dallas Manufacturing on Athens Brick Road. The plant makes pet beds.

According to Athens Fire Marshal Lance West, seven workers were inside the building when the fire started.

