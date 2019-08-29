Plant Services

/ / / Texas manufacturing picks up again in August
Manufacturing News

Texas manufacturing picks up again in August

By the Houston Chronicle

Aug 29, 2019

Texas' manufacturing sector picked up again in August, according to executives who responded to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' monthly survey.

The production index, which measures activity in the sector, rose to 17.9 in August, the highest level since September 2018.

Executives' perceptions of general business activity in manufacturing improved this month as well, finally crossing back into positive territory for the first time in four months, up to 2.7.

Read the full story, "Texas manufacturing picks up again in August," at chron.com. 

Get breaking industry news delivered right to your inbox.
Sign up for the daily Plant Services Smart Minute newsletter.


Show More Content
 