/ / / Tesla reportedly acquires Hibar Systems, a high-speed battery manufacturing for electric vehicles

Tesla has quietly acquired Hibar Systems, a company that specializes in high-speed battery manufacturing systems for electric vehicles, according to Canadian news site Electric Autonomy.

It’s unclear when the deal took place, but Tesla lists Hibar as a subsidiary in an Oct. 2 filing with the Canadian government, Electric Autonomy reported. Additionally, Hibar’s website has been updated to a single page in recent months.

Representatives from Tesla weren’t immediately available for comment.

