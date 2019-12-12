/ / / Tesla refused to cooperate with police after theft at Gigafactory

By Benjamin Spillman for the Reno Gazette Journal

Deputies from the Storey County Sheriff’s Department ran into an unexpected problem last year while investigating a report of stolen copper at Tesla’s Nevada Gigafactory.

Security workers refused to cooperate with the investigation because they feared the wrath of Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO.

That’s according to a Sheriff’s Department report from June 12, 2018, that stated workers' refusal to provide information to deputies was because Musk feared bad publicity.

