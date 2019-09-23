/ / / Tariffs might help level the playing field with China

Bruce Lancaster is confident his company can beat any competitor. The problem, he says, is that Wilson Electronics is fighting an uphill battle against several Chinese companies that do not respect intellectual property laws and don’t play by the rules.

While many American businesses are calling on the Trump administration to end the trade war against China, Wilson Electronics and other manufacturers say that tariffs, if they are targeted in scope, will help address longstanding unfair trade practices used by China.

“These tariffs are a very necessary evil,” Lancaster says. “You’ve got to have something to start changing the behavior, and I believe that behavior is being changed.”

