/ / / Tariffs against Mexico averted for now

President Trump is defending his deal with Mexico after calling off threats of tariffs in exchange for more assistance from the country in keeping migrants from crossing the southern border into the United States. But the president is not backing down from his initial threat, warning that should the deal not receive support in a vote from Mexican leadership, he'll go right back to tariffs.

Mr. Trump tweeted early Monday morning the U.S. had "fully signed and documented another very important part of the Immigration and Security deal with Mexico." The president teased further details of the deal would be "revealed in the not too distant future" pending a vote by Mexico's legislative body.

