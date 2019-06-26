/ / / Tariff uncertainty casts doubt over capital spending plans

Tariff-driven uncertainty is forcing Texas manufacturers to reduce capital spending and delay long-term projects, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas survey released Monday.

More than 40% of firms surveyed said tariffs had increased uncertainty concerning their business decisions and outlook.

The state’s unemployment rate checked in at a record low of 3.5% in May, but manufacturing employment fell 0.7 percent. Overall, the sector has added about 4,000 jobs statewide this year.

