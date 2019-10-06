/ / / Talks to end GM strike take a 'turn for the worse,' UAW says

General Motors and the striking United Auto Workers hit a roadblock in contract talks on Sunday over the question of moving production from Mexico to plants in the United States, two people close to the talks said.

The union, which has been on strike since Sept. 16, has pressed G.M. to shift production of some sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks from Mexican factories.

In a statement, G.M. said it was committed to continuing discussions around the clock to reach a resolution. “We continue to negotiate in good faith with very good proposals that benefit employees today and build a stronger future for all of us,” the company said.

