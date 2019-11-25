/ / / Supply chain predictions for 2020

The supply chain continues to undergo almost unparalleled levels of change. The older measures—productivity, quality and service—still apply, but we now see digital transformation poised to change everything.

The supply chain has increasingly become a critical function for companies to realize their business aspirations and is a competitive weapon in the modern, digital economy. Advanced supply chain capabilities can support more efficient and effective current business approaches as well as new business models that translate directly to business performance that is tangible and measurable.

Each year, IDC Manufacturing Insights provides manufacturers and retailers with the top 10 predictions and underlying drivers that we expect to impact IT investments in the supply chain in 2020 and beyond. For the second consecutive year, digital transformation was the key overriding theme in our annual 10 predictions.

